Blackberry Motion smartphone announced with FHD screen & Nougat

It came as a shock (or not) back in the fall of 2016 when the Canadian mobile maker Blackberry announced that it has stopped producing mobile devices to focus on more profitable niches (like security software), opting to license the brand to TCL Group who is currently producing and releases Blackberry branded smartphones that run Google’s mobile operating system — Android.

After Blackberry KEYone (which was released in May of 2017), TCL has announced a new Android-powered handset this month dubbed Blackberry Motion which features a 5.5-inch LCD display with Full HD screen resolution, but this time around it comes with a full touch display and virtual (on-screen) keyboard instead of a device with a physical QWERTY keyboard.

Blackberry Motion packs a whopping 4,000 mAh battery (probably will last at least 2 days before it will ask for recharge), Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 which is not that impressive but being backed up by 4GB of RAM it will surely make up in the performance department. It comes with 32GB of built-in storage, 12MP camera at the back with 8MP camera at the front, and it runs Android 7.1 Nougat.

TCL will sell the device in Europe and Middle East for about 400 Euros.