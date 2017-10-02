Mate 10 Pro smartphone renders show a wonderful new Huawei design

Huawei is switching to an edge-to-edge display this fall as well, but will also be introducing the first “intelligent machine” with a virtual assistant based on Artificial Intelligence.

In fact, Huawei took it to social media these last few days to promote its up and coming top-tier device, which “is not a smartphone“, but a machine that learns from its master.

In anticipation of Huawei’s October 16 press conference which will be taking place in Munich, Germany, Evan Blass (@evleaks on Twitter) showed us some images portraying the next-flagship device the Chinese mobile maker will be unleashing this month.

Huawei Mate 10 Pro will feature a large edge-to-edge display with 18:9 aspect ratio, it will be equipped with Huawei’s latest and greatest chipset, the Kirin 970 and three cameras. A dual camera setup at the back with dual tone LED Flash and probably OIS on both sensors like we’ve seen on Samsung’s Note 8, as well as an 8MP snapper at the front.

Beside the Mate 10 Pro, this new line of devices will also include the standard Mate 10 and Mate 10 Lite, but we could also see announced a Porsche Design variant, like we’ve seen in the Mate 9 series last year.

What are your thoughts on Mate 10 Pro design and features so far?