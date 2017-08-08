OnePlus 5 Soft Gold limited edition available now

This week OnePlus has announced that as of August 7 it starts selling a limited edition of the OnePlus 5 flagship killer but with a catch.

The OnePlus 5 Soft Gold smartphone variant it will be available for a limited time due to limited stock and only in 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM (Internal storage). Those that are looking for the 8GB RAM model with 128GB ROM will have to settle for the Midnight Black or Slate Gray colours.

OnePlus 5 Soft Gold is now available for purchase at Oneplus.net for £449, and it will ship within the next 5 to 7 days. Just be sure to hurry because this is a limited edition which will probably sell like hot cakes.

Oneplus also released an under 30 seconds teaser to go with the official announcement, and it is a pretty odd video to watch.

Take a look!