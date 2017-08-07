Pixel 2 smartphone design allegedly shown off in retail images

The second generation of what became the Pixel smartphone series in 2016 is still months away from an official release, but new details have come to light the past few days, and they are not that great unless you are not a fan of the current bezel-less smartphone trend (Samsung offers Galaxy S8 phones with almost no bezel, LG started selling the G6 this year with similar bezel thinness, but not HTC).

They seem to be dodging OEM’s current trend with its U11 that has a big chin, big forehead, and since it is the manufacturer of choice when it comes to producing Pixel smartphones for Google, it is highly likely that we will be receiving a Pixel 2 smartphone with bezels similar to U11’s, although some have hinted at an all around downsized bezel. The good news here is that it might feature pressure sensitive / squeezable edges!

A retail image allegedly portraying Google’s standard Pixel 2 smartphone design (from the front and the back), shows a device with dual front-facing stereo speakers (maybe BoomSound technology), a single camera sensor adoption at the back of the 2017 model, no 3.5mm headphones jack and right-hand side positioning of the power button and volume rocker.

Google’s Pixel 2 smartphones will be among (if not) the first handsets to run Android 8.0 (Android O build) out of the box when they will launch in October, or November 2017.

source