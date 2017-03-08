Evolio X-Fit S Review – Affordable smart bracelet compatbile with Android

In one of my previews reviews, I was telling you about a new brand that has just entered the European market, Evolio by TeleVoice Group, and that I had the opportunity to test their X-fit E-ink smartwatch.

This week, I am back with a review of another Evolio product, and this time around is the smart bracelet Evolio X-Fit S, an affordable fitness activity tracking device compatible with both iOS and Android mobile operating systems.

So, let’s get into it.

Design

X-Fit S fitness bracelet is made of two pieces that bind together with ease: the silicone band and the plasticky but solid body which houses the hardware.

The first thing I liked about Evolio’s X-Fit S smart bracelet is its thinner than most out there profile — weighs in at 25 grams and measures 29.8 x 25.5 mm — because, let’s face it, who would want to wear a bulky, thick bracelet on their wrist, especially if your wrists are thin. Right?

The second thing I liked about it, is the fact that it has a OLED display, because at this price point most of the competition does not offer such a feature). Though it doesn’t have a tactile screen, the bracelet comes with a tactile button on the side, as seen depicted in the picture above, and it is splash proofed (IXP4 certification), which means that you wont be able to bathe with it, however, it will offer enough protection against rain drops or liquid spills. X-Fit S comes with a silicone band which makes it comfortable to wear on the wrist, band that also acts as a protective cover for the micro USB port. In case you don’t like the default band that is shipping with it (Black colour), Evolio is also selling wristbands made for X-Fit S in various colours: pink, white, yellow, blue, turquoise, orange, green, etc.

Hardware

Evolio’s X-Fit S fitness bracelet battery capacity is 70mAh. I know, it doesn’t seem much, but with one charge it will last you up to 15 days (two weeks worth of training, exercising). It has Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity to pair it with a smartphone and a micro USB port through wich one can charge it by connecting it with a USB – micro USB cable included by the manufacturer in the box. And that is pretty much all the info we have about the hardware inside this bracelet.

Software

Equipped with Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, Evolio’s X-Fit S smart bracelet accepts pairing with an iPhone that runs iOS 7.0 or a newer version, or with an Android smartphone running version 4.3 or above. To pair it it requires installing the X-Fit app available at Google Play store or the App store. During my week of testing it, I’ve paired it with a HTC One A9 smartphone.

Evolio X-Fit S can monitor our sleep, it can alert us whenever we receive a call or a text, it measures the number of steps (comes with a pedometer) we take while walking or running, measures the distance and the amount of calories we burn during our daily routine. It also displays the time and date, which syncs from the phone.

Conclusion

Evolio offers an affordable and quite elegant alternative solution to monitor your daily activities up to two weeks in a row, and without worrying about charging it during this time. Plus you have the option to choose a wristband painted in your favorite colour for under £5.

Want one? Head over to Amazon, where you can get the Evolio X-Fit S smart bracelet for as low as £19.