KDDi launches Infobar C01 candy bar Android smartphone

Looking a lot like an old candy bar Nokia feature phone which I don’t recall the name right now, but with more colors than ever and running on Android OS, the newest KDDi addition for the Japanese market called — Infobar C01.

If you live in Japan and you still crave for the old school phone with lots of physical keys (feature phone) but with lots of improvements on the hardware and software side, then this is the handset for you.

Infobar C01 features a 3.2-inch capacitive touchscreen with 854x489p resolution, an 8MP camera on the back (exceptional feature for a 3.2″ device), USB, WiFi, Bluetooth GPS, runs Android 2.3 Gingerbread OS with a heavily customized UI on top of it. The phone will become available in early next month on its domestic market (Japan).

Inforbar C01 key features:

3.2-inch screen with 854×480 resolution

8MP CMOS camera

e-wallet function

digital TV tuner

infrared

USB, microSDHC ports

Bluetooth 3.0+EDR

Wi-Fi

CDMA/GSM/GPRS compatibility

size: 130×52×12.3mm, weight: 106g

httpvh://youtu.be/mj_8YMnt1y8

