Daily Android Game: Monopoly by Electronic Arts

Monopoly hass finally arrived on the Android market thanks to Electronic Arts. The best-selling board game of many generations is now available for Android operating system.

Play now with your friends Monopoly directly from your Android smartphone or tablet. t’s “GO” time! Take a ride on the Reading Railroad. Buy Boardwalk. Go directly to Jail. Buy, sell, and trade the famous MONOPOLY properties, and see the game jump to life with animated features and easy gameplay. Challenge friends and even customize the game rules!

Monopoly features:

EMPLOY HANDS ON MANAGEMENT – Tap the screen to manage your properties – from Marvin Gardens to Water Works to Park Place. Building hotels or taking a “Chance” is simple and intuitive.

CHOOSE YOUR LEVEL AND LOOK – Play through 3 levels of difficulty and save games in progress. Also customize the number of players, the game rules, and even the game environment.

Download Monopoly from web-based Android Market