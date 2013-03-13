Saturday, June 1, 2019

Current Android Version News

Pixel 4 XL

Google’s Pixel 4 XL front design allegedly leaks again

Scott Pardue -
0
The first images portraying an alleged Google Pixel 4 were not that believable at the time, but now that a new source reveals the...

Google Maps Radar and Speed Limit warnings now available in over 40 countries

Scott Pardue -
0
Google is slowly rolling out its Speed Limit and Radar warnings for Google Maps. The latest update brings these features to more than 40...

OnePlus 3 phones receive Android Pie update

Scott Pardue -
0
Oneplus is starting to roll out Android Pie software update to its OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphones. It really is good to see that...
falsely advertising Oneplus 7

Oneplus accused of falsely advertising Oneplus 7 Pro’s camera optical zoom capability

Scott Pardue -
0
Recently, Oneplus announced the Oneplus 7 Pro smartphone with all the bells and whistles, which the Chinese company advertises as sporting a great performing...
Redmi 7A

Redmi 7A announced with 5.45″ notchless display & Snapdragon 439

Scott Pardue -
0
Xiaomi's secondary brand Redmi will be announcing new phones by the end of this month and one of them is the Redmi 7A, a...

Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro official with premium design, specs & great price

Scott Pardue -
0
Huawei's sub brand Honor that offers value for money to smartphone consumers all over the globe, but mainly in Asia and Europe, has just...
drive app

Drive app receives Dark Mode update (Download APK)

Scott Pardue -
0
Google is slowly but steadily rolling out a 'Dark mode' to its Android applications. The most recent one is the Drive app which according to...
Redmi Note 7S

Redmi Note 7S is the latest budget friendly phone from Xiaomi

Scott Pardue -
0
About every 2-3 months Xiaomi announces a brand new smartphone. This month is dedicated to its sub brand Redmi, which now has three smartphones...