Huawei Nova 3 smartphone caught in the wild, or is it something else?

Recently, Huawei announced the Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro and Mate 10 Lite, and it has another couple of press events set for November 28 (in China), December 5 (in London), where the Chinese OEM is expected to announce new Android smartphones.

A mysterious handset bearing an uncanny resemblance to the Honor V10 might be the upcoming Huawei Nova 3 with an 18:9 display and a dual camera setup at the back, unless it is the rumoured P11 Plus, as some point out.

Either way, take this with a grain of salt, because it might not even be a Huawei handset after all, as there are no Huawei related markings or logos to indicate the brand or the name of the handset.

This particular phone (seen in these images here) has a 3.5mm headphone jack at the top, a speaker grill and a USB-C port at the bottom, as well as a physical Home button with maybe a finger print sensor embedded in it, right under the 18:9 display. The housing seems that it is made of metal with antenna lines at the top and bottom edges.

via