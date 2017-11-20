Honor V10 smartphone or how the iPhone 8 should have looked with a 18:9 display

Huawei is preparing to unleash what it looks like an improved iPhone 8, slaps Apple in the face in the process with better thought design and features.

The Honor V10 smartphone will debut in a little over a week from today (November 28), in a press event in China, followed a week later by its global release, which will be taking place in London, on December 5.

Until Huawei makes the new Honor series phone official, the design and the key specs of its Honor V10 have been outed by the Chinese certification authority, Tenaa.

Huawei Honor V10 will feature a 6-inch FullView display with 18:9 aspect ratio (something that Apple should have integrated in its iPhone 8, but it didnt) and Full HD+ (1,080 x 2,160 px) screen resolution.

In addition, the Honor V10 smartphone packs Huawei’s latest and greatest chipset yet, Kirin 970, 6GB of RAM and 64 / 128 GB of internal storage. At the back there is a dual camera setup comprised of 16MP + 20MP sensors and a finger print sensor, while at the front there is a 13MP camera sensor for selfies. Oh, and there is a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

Huawei Honor V10 is rumoured to cost 450 Euros in Europe, about 400 GBP in the UK.

source