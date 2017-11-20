Exynos 9810 powered Galaxy S9 spotted at GeekBench

Samsung Electronics has been teasing us about its upcoming Exynos 9810 for months now. Just recently, the new Exynos 9 series chipset received an award at CES 2018 Innovation Awards, and it got briefly mentioned in a Samsung press release.

The said Exynos 9810 SoC will be integrated in the next-gen Galaxy S flagship smartphones in 2018. How do we know that? Well, Geekbench website pretty much confirms the presence of the chip inside the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus, as a benchmark result of a Samsung device listed under model number SM-G960F on their website (which we know it is is the model number assigned to the standard Galaxy S9 variant) reveals that it is equipped with a Samsung motherboard model number Universal9810.

The score result (see screenshot above) in the Geekbench listing places the SM-G960F model slightly above the Galaxy S8, but it doesn’t beat the iPhone X or the iPhone 8.

Galaxy S9 (model number SM-G960F) will feature a 5.8″ AMOLED display with an integrated finger print sensor underneath the display itself (at least that’s what recent rumours claim), it will be powered by either the Exynos 9810 CPU or the Snapdragon 845 CPU (it all depends on the region/market), at least 4GB of RAM and Android 8.1 Oreo with a new version of Samsung’s TouchWiz UX on top of it.

The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus will debut at the annual Mobile World Congress 2018, in Barcelona, or a couple of weeks later in a separate Samsung Mobile Unpacked event. Either way, it will come fully packed with new technology.

