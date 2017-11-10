Netflix app supports Picture in Picture, but there is a catch!

Starting with Android 8.0 Oreo, Google introduced the Picture-in-Picture (PIP) feature as a native function to its mobile operating system allowing users to watch videos in a small resized window and on top of other apps all while they are multi-tasking.

Netflix app supports Picture in Picture

However, the PIP feature did not work on Netflix’s app when watching movies on an Android 8.0 running device.

So, to make it work, Netflix has just updated its Android application, thus allowing users to use the Picture-in-Picture mode. The thing is, it only works on Android 8.1 OS version running smartphones and tablets. It will not work on Android devices that run for example Android Nougat, Marshmallow, Lollipop etc.

Download Netflix Android app.