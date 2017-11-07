OnePlus 5T livestream event set for November 16, in New York

It’s been days now since OnePlus started teasing us about OnePlus 5T launch, the flagship killer that this time around will feature an 18:9 display like all the rest of the flagship phones launched in 2017.

OnePlus 5T livestream event set for November 16

OnePlus has just revealed that the OnePlus 5T will launch in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday, November 16th at 11 AM Eastern Time (4PM GMT). Beside the usual press at any launch event, OnePlus allows fans to join them. The cost for a ticket to be able to watch the event in person is $40. OnePlus says that the money will be given to charity and that all attendees will receive swag worth $70.

The event will also be live streamed over the Internet, but free of charge.

OnePlus 5T will be available as soon as November 21, in the US and Europe, with other markets such as Indian market to follow a week later, November 28. In China will arrive on December 1st.

