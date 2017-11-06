OnePlus 5T smartphone gets photographed again?

People are over sharing information and images about the next flagship killer, OnePlus 5T. Some of which is coming from OnePlus mobile maker itself.

Over the weekend OnePlus tweeted “Guess which city we’re going to party in for the #OnePlus5T launch!” and added a picture to the message of what it looks like one of Manhattan’s skyscrapers blurred in the background, which leads us to believe that the event will be happening in New York very soon.

Guess which city we’re going to party in for the #OnePlus5T launch! pic.twitter.com/su68h87kQS — OnePlus (@oneplus) November 5, 2017

Aside from OnePlus’ tease, there was another photograph share over the weekend that shows the alleged front of the 5T handset, but it’s quite pixellated. The source is not a reliable one either, but it looks like a genuine image of a Oneplus 5T handset powered on with the Software information listed on the almost bezel-less screen.

photo credit: eoto.tech

Either way, the rumour has it that the phone will launch on November 16 (or even sooner) with a between 5.7 to 6-inch AMOLED display in a slightly more compact metal body, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 CPU, up to 8GB of RAM, 64 and up to 128GB of internal storage, and it will run a new version of Oxygen OS based on Google’s Android 8.0 Oreo firmware.