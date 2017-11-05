OnePlus 5T flagship killer shown off. Confirmed by OnePlus’ CEO, too

At this point there is no doubt that the next flagship killer dubbed OnePlus 5T is about to drop-in (likely by the end of the month). In fact, Pete Lau, Oneplus’ Chief Executive Officer has confirmed the name of the smartphone in a recent statement entitled ‘The OnePlus 5T – Let’s talk about the headphone jack’ published on Oneplus official forum:

That’s why we’re proud to announce that we’re keeping the headphone jack for the OnePlus 5T

Futhermore, the OnePlus 5T allegedly appears in a photograph published by professional VainGlory gamer Alessandro Palmarini – ign: Palmatoro (who plays for European team – FNATIC). The OnePlus 5T is seen in the hands of the gamer ahead of Paris Gaming Week.

Arrived in Paris, here at the #PGW playing Vainglory on @oneplus phone with @FNATIC! Come play with us if you are here! pic.twitter.com/nqVrWVMQ0m — Alessandro Palmarini (@Palmatoro_VG) November 2, 2017

Just last week team FNATIC and OnePlus announced their partnership. Likely the whole team will play on OnePlus 5T smartphones from now on.

OnePlus 5T will feature a new 5.7 to 6-inch 18:9 AMOLED display with almost bezel-less edges, but expect a slightly more compact design than Oneplus 5’s, the fingerprint reader will be repostioned at the back, because the physical Home button will be replaced by on-screen / software menu buttons. Otherwise, the OnePlus 5T will likely sport Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835, 6 and/or 8 GB of RAM, 64/128/256 GB internal storage.

OnePlus hasnt announced yet the date of release of the 5T phone, but we’re pretty sure the phone is coming somehwere betweend the end of Novemer to mid- December, in order to put it on sale by Winter Holidays.