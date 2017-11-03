HTC U11 Life and U11+ announced with Liquid Surface design

At the end of this week HTC introduced its latest smartphones in the U11 series, two devices running Android that share the same glass-made “Liquid Surface” design.

HTC U11 Life and U11+ announced

And we’ll start with HTC’s U11+ which supposedly should have been the Pixel 2 XL with an almost bezel-less display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It is actually HTC’s first ever created smartphone equipped with such a Super LCD6 display with Quad HD+ screen resolution (1,440 x 2,880 px), and it is protected by a sheet of Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Inside U11+ we find Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835, a 3.930 mAh non-removable battery and 4GB + 64GB ROM or 6GB + 128GB of ROM (internal storage) in some regions of the world.

HTC U11+ (Plus) comes with a 12MP rear-camera with f/1.7 aperture, Optical Imagine Stabilization, autofocus and dual tone LED Flash, which is capable of shooting in 4K. At the front there is an 8MP snapper with 1080p video playback.

The brand new phone is IP68 certified (water-resistant) and will be available across Europe starting at 800 Euros as of this month.

The U11 Life is a mid-range phone that features a 5.2-inch 1080p display, it is equipped with the Snapdragon 630 CPU, either 3GB of RAM + 32GB of internal storage or 4GB of RAM + 64GB of ROM, a built-in 2,600 mAh battery, two 16MP cameras (one in the front, one in the back), and whats more interesting about it besides its Liquid Surface premium design borrowed from U11 flagship phone, is the fact that it comes in two variants: an Edge Sense based version for US market and an Android One model with pure stock Android 8.0 Oreo (always ready for software updates) that’ll be available in Europe and Asia.

Price-wise HTC only revealed the cost of the phone for North America, which is $350. It will probably go on sale in Europe for 350 to 400 euro, in Sapphire Blue and Brilliant Black colour.