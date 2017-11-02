RAZER Phone goes official. The awesome portable gaming console powered by Android, is here

In a press event held late last night in London, folk at RAZER announced their first Android-powered smartphone whose design is reminiscent of Nexbit Robin and more or less of Sony’s Xperia phones range due to its rectangular form factor, and with lots of new things that gamers would have expected for Sony to delivery in the past but failed miserably.

The RAZER Phone is a total beast in every way. It features a 5.7-inch LCD IGZO display with 2K (1,440 x 2,570 px) screen resolution, Ultramotion technology and most importantly 120Hz refresh rate something we only see in PC monitors for gaming. It has an Aluminium build weighing in at 197 grams and it measures 8mm in thickness.

In addition, the RAZER Phone packs 8GB of RAM, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 CPU, 64GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card slot, a 4,000 mAh that promises to offer up to 12.5 hours of screen-on time while viewing videos/movies. Battery that also is rechargeable up to 85% in about 60 minutes through USB-C port. RAZER’s first smartphone also comes with dual front-facing speakers with Dolby Atmos technology, which delivers cinematic audio in the palm of your hands. And they are not stopping here. RAZER says that it comes equipped with one of the best smartphone cameras in the industry. At the front there is an 8MP selfie snapper, while at the back it has a dual camera setup comprised of 2 x 12MP sensors with f/1.75 aperture and dual tone LED Flash.

Furthermore, the RAZER Phone comes with Android 7.1.1 Nougat (upgradable to Oreo in Q1 of 2018), with Game Booster software which allows one to either pick to boost performance while gaming or save energy while browsing the web. It also comes with a special edition of Nova Launcher which is skinable with all sorts of gaming-based themes available for free.

RAZER promises gaming and video experiences at 120Hz refresh rate and buttery smooth UI because it runs Android stock.

RAZER Phone is available now on pre-order in Europe for $699 on its own online shop, or via Three carrier. There is also a limited edition with the three-headed green serpent on the back (the standard edition has a gray logo). And when we say limited edition it means that RAZER is only selling 1,337 such units around the globe.