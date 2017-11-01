First peek at RAZER’s smartphone ahead of unveil? And more spec details

Back in May RAZER announced a rather odd partnership in the United Kingdom with Three carrier, a partnership that would benefit both eSport fans and gamers.

“The Three Group has always embraced developing trends in the mobile sector, and mobile gaming and eSports are definitely on the rise. Three’s partnership with Razer underscores our commitment to customers who are casual fans as well as those who are avid gamers of mobile eSports,” said Susan Buttsworth, CEO of Three International Opportunities Development at that time.

It seems fitted that a new leak in regards to RAZER’s first ever smartphone release to drop-in from one of Three’s affiliates who apparently listed the handset for a brief moment, revealing the front of the device alongside some key specs, and thus spoiling to a degree RAZER’s launch, which will take place later today in London (at 8PM).

RAZER’s phone doesn’t have a name yet, however, we know its key specs and that it features a 5.7″ IGZO display with 120Hz refresh rate (ludacris, we know), front-facing stereo speakers and amplifiers with Dolby Atmo technology and THX certification.

The phone packs quite the power inside: it comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 CPU, with 8GB of RAM, 64GB internal storage and 4,000 mAh Lithium-Ion battery to last a few hours of game play in a raw, and Quick Charge 4.0 technology as well. In terms of cameras RAZER’s phone will feature an 8MP snapper at the front for selfies and a dual camera setup at the back comprised of a 12MP sensor with f/1.75 wide-angle and a 13MP sensor with f/2.6 zoom.

RAZER itself will reveal further details at its launch event later tonight. Tune in to Pocketdroid, as we might have a live video stream from London. The announcement comes 8 months after RAZER bought Next start-up company.

