Nokia 2 smartphone announced in India. Global availability and pricing details inside!

After Nokia 7 announcement earlier this monthm as it was expected, HMD Global announced today at a press event held in India a brand new low-budget smartphone dubbed Nokia 2.

Nokia 2 smartphone announced

The 4G smartphone runs Android Nougat (upgradeable to Oreo) and it features a 5″ LTPS LCD display with HD (720 x 1,280 px) screen resolution. Nokia 2 is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 212 chipset, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage (hibrid slot includes micro SD card slot), a 4,100 mAh battery that promises up to 2 days of usage. And it just might delivery considering the small screen and the low performance chip inside.

In addition, Nokia 2 comes with an 8MP camera sensor at the back with autofocus and LED Flash, and a 5MP camera at the front with fixed focus.

HMD Global says that this is the first low-entry device to feature Google’s Assistant based on artificial intelligence.

Nokia 2 smartphone will hit the shelves globally starting in mid-November. The recommended price tag for it is 99 Euros, and it will be available in Pewter/Black, Pewter/White and Copper/Black colours.