U11 Life smartphone price aligns with its mid-range specs. Launch set for Nov 2

This Thursday, November 2, HTC will hold a press event in Asia where the whole mobile industry expect it to launch at least one new smartphone based off of its U11 flagship smartphone design (sheets of glass at the front and at the back sandwiched together and Edge Sense technology), but this time around the device dubbed U11 Life will run Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box, because it will be released as part of Google’s Android One project.

HTC U11 Life is rumoured to feature a 5.2-inch LCD display with Full HD screen resolution, it will probably pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 630 or the Snapdragon 660 chipset, and a 2,600 mAh non-removable battery embedded in the phone.

German blog WinFuture claim that the phone’s European price tag is set at 370 Euros (we are talking about the 3GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage model), and they’ve also published a press render of HTC’s U11 Life Brilliant Black colour variant, too. HTC might sell a 4GB RAM + 64GB variant as well at a higher price point.

In addition, U11 Life is rumoured to have NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, no headphone jack, and IP67 certification which means that its housing is somewhat water and dust resistant. Futhermore, HTC equipped both phone’s cameras (front and back) with a 16MP camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The one at the back is capable of 4K video recording.

And this is not the only Oreo-powerd smartphone HTC could launch this week. The rumour has it that a U11 Plus variant is also in the works.

How do you feel about a mid-range variant of HTC’s top dog of 2017? Will you buy one?

source