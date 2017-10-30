How Smartphones Are Revolutionizing the Gaming Industry

The smartphone revolution has taken the world by storm. If there’s any doubt about that, consider the numbers: According to Statista, the number of smartphone users worldwide in 2017 is estimated at 2.32 billion people. A staggering statistic for sure. Consider that in 2014, the number of global smartphone users was just 1.57 billion. By 2020, that figure is expected to rise sharply to 2.87 billion. There is no stopping this technological juggernaut, since mobile is the way of the future. If we drill down into the mobile usage statistics, we can clearly see differences between Android and iOS usage.

Widespread Popularity of Mobile Gaming

On 16 February 2017, an article appeared in The Verge detailing that some 99.6% of all new mobile phones run on either iOS or Android platforms. Thanks to data provided by Gartner, Blackberry and Windows Phone simply don’t feature prominently anymore. In Q2 2015, Android and iOS devices accounted for 96.8% of all smartphones sold. During Q4 2016, some 352,669,000 Android devices were sold, accounting for 81.7% of market share. By contrast, 77,038,090 iOS smartphones were sold, accounting for 17.9% of market share. These figures are sharply higher than the equivalent sales figures for Q4 2015.

Smartphones, tablets, and phablets are impacting our lives in ways never thought possible. For starters they are communication devices, interactive devices, banking devices, trading devices, health devices, entertainment devices, and computing devices all in one. The power of having everything in the palm of your hand is now possible thanks to smartphone technology. From an entertainment perspective, smartphones are the solution that gamers have been seeking for years. They provide optimized entertainment at the click of a button, from the comforts of anywhere you go. Statistics from gamers are showing an increasing trend towards mobile usage over traditional PC and Mac devices.

Explosive Growth of Poker Online: iOS and Android Compatibility



Major gaming corporations such as 888poker are pouring tremendous time and effort into optimizing their mobile platforms for Android and iOS users. The proliferation of mobile poker apps, mobile casino apps, and social gaming apps is stunning. The Google Play Store and the App Store have seen near explosive growth in the numbers of fully regulated online poker rooms now offering optimized Texas Hold’em poker apps to players. Other poker variants like Omaha Hi-Lo poker are also popular among fans, at the leading mobile poker rooms. The proliferation of online poker apps is evident in swelling player numbers around the world.

Regulated jurisdictions in Nevada, New Jersey, and Delaware are havens for mobile poker fans. In other countries and territories such as the United Kingdom and continental Europe, mobile functionality is sacrosanct. The modern-day gaming platform would be relegated to the annals of history were it not for mobile functionality. Today pot limit, fixed limit and no limit poker online players expect to be able to take their games with them on the go. It’s not a question of sacrificing comfort and convenience to play at your favourite online poker room; your favourite online poker room must be mobile equipped to warrant your patronage.

Frontrunners in Poker Online

Leading mobile poker apps can provide players with a full range of data in the form of statistics that track your progress throughout your gaming sessions. Full reporting is available in terms of current games, blinds, net results, gaming sessions etc. Details are available in bar charts, curves and table formats. These poker online apps are technological marvels, featuring a wide range of results, game history stats, tips, tricks and strategies to assist players during their online poker sessions. The functionality of mobile poker apps is sufficiently advanced to allow players to enjoy a virtual card room from the comforts of anywhere. Leading online poker rooms and mobile poker rooms are all fully regulated to offer real-money play, bonuses, and promotions to their players. The poker revolution is in full swing and it has a new name: mobile poker!