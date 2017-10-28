Xperia R1 smartphones announced by Sony as two affordable compact models

At the end of the week Sony Mobile division introduced a couple of new compact Xperia phones, namely Xperia R1 and Xperia R1 Plus.

Xperia R1 smartphones announced as two affordable Sony Xperia handsets

Sony Mobile says that they are the perfect fit for the Indian market where customers are constantly looking for affordable devices that offer value for money.

Both Xperia R1 smartphones announced this week are dual SIM handsets, feature a 5.2-inch LCD display with 720 x 1,280 pixels screen resolution, pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430 processor and a 2,670 mAh battery, and 8MP front-facing camera, 13MP camera at the back, both with Predictive Hybrid Autofocus.

Xperia R1 comes with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, the R1 Plus model has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in storage. Both have USB-C, FM Radio and run Android 7.0 Nougat (but they might make the jump to Android Oreo in the first half of 2018).

Available in Black or Silver colour Xperia R1 costs INR 14,000 (about 185 Euros), the slightly more performant Xperia R1 Plus costs INR 16,000 (about 210 Euros).

source