Moto Z 2018 smartphone announced with 2K AMOLED display

To celebrate its 45th anniversary since Motorola debuted its first phone (DynaTec) in the early 80’s, Lenovo announced in China a brand new and luxurious 4G smartphone under the Moto Z series dubbed Moto Z 2018.

Moto Z 2018 feature a reinforced (aviation grade aluminum) metal casing that is only 6.1mm thick, it has a 5.5-inch AMOLED display with 2K screen resolution and ShatterShield (shatter proof), pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage.

In addition, Moto Z 2018 comes with a 5MP front-facing camera with 85° wide-angle for group selfies, a dual 12MP camera setup at the back with f/2.0 aperture, autofocus, contrast focus and phase detection. It has USB-C, NFC< Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 802.11 ac connectivity. The battery inside the Moto Z 2018 is 2,730 mAh in capacity and promises a full-day before asking for a recharge, it has Turbo Fast Charging that brings up to 7 hours of usage in only 15 minutes of charging time.

Moto Z 2018 costs 9,999 Yuan (about 1,300 Euros) and it is now available at Motorola China’s online website to order, with in-stores (physical availability) starting November 6, in all major cities in China (telecom and retail outlets).