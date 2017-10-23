U11 Life equipped with Snapdragon 660 CPU, to run Android Oreo?

HTC is rumoured to launch early next month an Android One device in partnership with Google Inc dubbed U11 Life. The smartphone is a mid-range device which will probably ship with Android 8.0 Oreo (stock Android with some HTC software preinstalled).

This week, an alleged U11 Life handset has been sighted in Geekbench results equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 processor clocked at 2.2GHz, with 3GB of RAM and running surprisingly Android 7.1.1 Nougat, but we know better to take such listings with a grain of salt because of how easy it is to fake such info.

Other rumoured specs are a 5.2-inch display, 16MP cameras at the front and at the back, plus an embedded 2.600 mAh battery (non-removable).

Alongside U11 Life, HTC will likely announce on November 2, U11‘s (the current flagship smartphone) refresh dubbed U11 Plus.

The slightly hardware improved version of the U11 is expected to hit the shelves by Christmas Holidays.