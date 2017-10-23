OnePlus 5T smartphone to launch by year’s end with FullHD+ (18:9) display

OnePlus mobile maker is readying a refresh for its Oneplus 5 (2017 flagship killer) dubbed OnePlus 5T, just like it did around the same time last year, when Oneplus announced OnePlus 3‘s T variant.

The Oneplus 5T smartphone is expected to launch by the end of the year featuring a new 6″ display with ultra-thin bezels, no physical Home button and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 chipset inside. The rumour has it that the display will cover most of the front side of the phone although embedded in a similar form factor as current OnePlus 5, and that it will sport Full HD+ screen resolution (1,080 x 2,160 px) with 18:9 aspect ratio.

OnePlus 5T smartphone’s finger print sensor moves at the back where the dual camera setup sits, to make room to its 6-inch AMOLED panel, as seen depicted in these alleged renders of the handset’s prototype.

OnePlus 5T is expected to go on sale by Christmas Holydays, for about 600 Euros.

