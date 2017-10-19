Nokia 7 smartphone goes official. The first model with a glass back

photo credit: Juho Sarvikas‏

HMD Global today announced a new smartphone under Nokia brand dubbed Nokia 7. The handset is a mid-range phone running Android 7.1 Nougat (upgradable to Oreo in 2018) and it is the first of the 2017 line-up to feature a glass back.

Nokia 7 smartphone goes official in China

Nokia 7 feature a 5.2-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD screen resolution that is protected by a sheet of Gorilla Glass 3 making the phone splash resistant (IP54 certification).

The new Nokia smartphone comes equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 630 chipset, has a built-in 3.000 mAh battery with fast charging, it will be available in either 4 or 6 GB of RAM and with 64GB of internal storage (micro SD card slot included for memory expansion).

In addition, Nokia 7 comes with a 16MP camera sensor at the back with f/1.8 aperture, dual tone LED Flash and Carl Zeiss lens technology. At the front there is 5MP snapper for selfies with 84-degree wide-angle. The phone is also capable of “bothies” the term used by HMD Global to promote its way of capturing photos with both cameras (front/back) in one shot.

Nokia 7 goes on sale this month in China in Matte White and/or Gloss Black starting at about 320 Euros for the 4GB RAM model, and up to 350 Euros for the 6GB RAM version.

We do not have any information in regards to its availability in other markets, but we will get back to you once we hear more on the topic.