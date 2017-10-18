HTC U11 Plus partial specifications revealed in benchmark results?

If you are following our daily reports on the latest news from the mobil industry, you know that HTC has an event schedule for November 2nd, where it is expected to launch a new smartphone under its U premium series.

HTC U11 Plus partial specifications allegedly leaked

The phone in questions is presumably the HTC U11 Plus, a slightly larger and improved model of HTC’s current flagship device, the U11.

A mysterious device running Android 8.0 Oreo identified by model number HTC 2Q4D1 appeared this week in a benchmark listing at Geekbench 4, as well as at GFX Bench. The rumour has it that this might be in fact U11 Plus with Snapdragon 835 CPU, Adreno 540 GPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which means that it comes with only slight improvements over the U11. And the most interesting one is the 6″ display with QuadHD+ screen resolution and, maybe, the Android operating system version which is Oreo. The phone might launch with a single main 12MP camera sensor at the back and an 8MP snapper at the front.

We will follow-up on this subject because HTC is rumoured to launch three if not four more smartphones by the end of 2017, among these is the U11 Life, Ocean Master and Ocean Harmony.

