Oreo running HTC U smartphone to launch on November 2?

At the beginning of 2017 HTC introduced the U smartphone series, which currently includes the flagship smartphone U11, U Ultra phablet, and the more affordable model U Play.

Oreo running HTC U smartphone to launch early next month

And HTC is not stopping here! In fact, the Taiwanese mobile maker has a new U series device coming on November 2nd (2017), the manufacturer broke the news through its official account on Weibo social network (in Asia).

At this point it is not clear if HTC plans to release one or more U series smartphones at aforementioned event. The rumour has it that HTC plans to announce at least three more handsets by year’s end: U11 Life, U11 Plus (running Android 8.0 Oreo under Google’s Android One project), and two more code named internally ‘Ocean Harmony‘ and ‘Ocean Master‘.

Hopefully, at least one of these up and coming HTC smartphones will feature an edge-to-edge display, now that the trend is set in motion by Samsung, LG and other Asian mobile makers. Even Apple adopted such a display on its iPhone X (ten).