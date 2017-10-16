First image portraying the RAZER smartphone?

In 2015 RAZER acquired Ouya company (the first Android-powered gaming console) signaling an interest for Google’s widely popular mobile platform. This year started with another acquisition announcement, this time around RAZER bought Nextbit, a falling smartphone start-up company signaling RAZER’s interest in making smartphones.

RAZER smartphone caught in the wild for the first time?

Now fast forward to today (8 months later) we get to see the first image of what it will be RAZER’s first Android smartphone set to make its official debut on November 1.

The RAZER smartphone will allegedly feature a 5.7-inch display with QHD screen resolution (1,440 x 2,560 px), it is rumoured to arrive equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage (probably no micro SD card slot since Nextbit was a cloud-based phone with plenty of storage in the cloud), which makes it a powerful handheld device and given RAZER’s inclination towards eSports, we should expect a pro-gaming device.

In addition, the RAZER smartphone might sport a dual camera setup with 12MP sensors at the back, 8MP snapper at the front, that if this image portrays an actual RAZER smartphone.

