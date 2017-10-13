Honor 6C Pro smartphone announced in Europe

Huawei is keen on becoming the number one smartphone maker in the world, and it might just accomplish its dream one day. The Chinese company is hard at work building new Android powered devices. Just this last few months released two new phones including the Honor 7X in China, and it is expected to announce a few new phones on Monday, October 16, under the Mate 10 series, as well as a new Honor device on December 5, in London.

Honor 6C Pro smartphone announced in Russia

Until those devices will be announced, Huawei has already released a new mid-range Android smartphone under its Honor series in Europe (Russia) dubbed Honor 6C Pro.

The Honor 6C Pro comes with an unibody metal casing that weighs in at 145g, measures 7.65mm in thickness and features 5.2-inh 720p HD display with curved 2.5D glass.

In addition, Honor 6C Pro is equipped with Mediatek’s MT6750 chipset, with 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage and a 3,000 mAh battery. It also comes with 8MP front-facing camera and a 13MP main camera at the back with autofocus, LED Flash and f/2.2 aperture. The phone runs Android 7.0 Nougat with Emotion UI version 5.1 on top of it.

No word on its pricing yet, but it will definitely be coming to more European markets soon in Gold, Blue and Black colours.