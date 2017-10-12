RAZER teases Android smartphone launch event

RAZER started 2017 in full swing with the announcement of its acquisition of Nextbit smartphone start-up company. However, we havent heard much from them since (for the last 8 months), until below image was posted on Twitter by RAZER’s CEO, Tom Moss, which immediately raised the hype among RAZER fans.

Got to spend quality time with the second best gamer at our company @minliangtan today. Exciting times ahead! pic.twitter.com/f6OvNKrN6L — Tom Moss (@rebelleader) October 4, 2017

The image posted by Mr. Moss on Twitter subtly reveals RAZER’s Android smartphone partial design, which wasnt really officially confirmed by the company until RAZER made this cryptic announcement telling us to ‘WATCH for their biggest unveiling…’ on November 1, message accompanied by the image you see at the top of this story showing the same guy — Min Liang Tan hiding in the shadows while holding horizontally and staring at the same time at what it looks like a smartphone shaped device.

