Huawei Mate 10 phablet looks amazing. Set to launch on October 16!

Huawei is going to Munich (in Germany) next week to unveil the Mate 10 phablet series with a true edge-to-edge display.

Huawei Mate 10 phablet is quite the looker

Like in the previous year with the Mate 9 series, Huawei’s Mate 10 series will also include a few variants of the standard model. We can’t say for certain that it will release a Pro, Lite and Porsche Design model beside the standard model but, Evan Blass, says that he knows about three of the possible four handsets: Mate 10 which bears the code name ‘Marcel’, and two other bearing the code names ‘Blanc’ and ‘Alps’. We might even see one of the models accessorized by Huawei with a pen / stylus to challange Samsung’s Galaxy Note8.

The Mate 10 Pro model identified by the code name ‘Blanc’ will feature a 5.9-inch IPS LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2,880 x 1,440 pixels screen resolution. The device will also pack Huawei’s in-house produced Kirin 970 processor, 6GB of RAM and 64 / 128 GB of internal storage.

Although, it packs a 4,000 mAh and a dual camera setup at the back, the Mate 10 Pro is quite sleek and slim measuring only 7.5mm in thickness, but the overall look of the handset is impressive to say the least.

Tune in to our social media channels on Monday, October 16, for the live broadcast video player from Munich.