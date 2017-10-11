Honor 7X smartphone announced by Huawei with edge-to-edge FHD+ display

Honor 7X smartphone announced as an affordable phablet, in Asia.

Today, in China, Huawei introduced a new mid-range smartphone under its Honor series dubbed Honor 7X, which is non other than the affordable Honor 9i (in India) with a large edge-to-edge display, dual camera setup at the back, an octa-core processor and Android Nougat.

Huawei’s Honor 7X feature a 5.93-inch LTPS display with Full HD+ (2,160 x 1,080 px) screen resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. The mid-range model number BND-AL10 packs the Kirin 659 chipset, comes with 4GB of RAM and in 32 / 64 / 128 GB internal storage variants.

In addition, Honor 7X is equipped with a finger print sensor and a dual camera (16MP + 20MP sensors) at the back, it comes with an 8MP snapper at the front and very thin edges. Underneath its metal unibody there is a 3,340 mAh battery.

Huawei Honor 7X is available as of this month in China in Light Gold, Aurora Blue and Midnight Black colours starting at 170 Euro.

source