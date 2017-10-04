Nokia 9 smartphone design shown off? Rumoured specs included

Nokia 8 is currently touted as the 2017 flagship smartphone of HMD Global, however a new handset is ready to claim its throne with an even greater, a more bold design.

Nokia 9 smartphone design seen from the front bears an uncanny resemblance to Galaxy S8, and that’s because HMD Global apparently opted for an AMOLED panel protected by a sheet of Gorilla Glass 5, which slightly smaller in size though at only 5.5 inches. The screen resolution is 2K (1,440 x 2,560 px) and 534 ppi.

Snapdragon 835 is the CPU of choice, which delivers top-notch performance backed up by 6 or 8 GB of RAM, with 64 / 128 GB internal storage options. The phone will run Android Oreo out of the box and it will come equipped with a dual camera setup at the back with Carl Zeiss 13MP lenses, OIS, laser autofocus, LED Flash and f/2.0 aperture. At the back there is also a finger print sensor.

No word yet about Nokia 9’s release date, but we are expecting it to go public in Blue and Gold Copper colours (at least) within the next 30 days (by the end of October or in early November).

How do you like this design from Nokia?

