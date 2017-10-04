Google announces Pixel 2 smartphones. Prices & tech specs!

In a press event held earlier today in the United States, Google Inc announced the first commercially available smartphones with Android 8.0 Oreo, namely Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

Their design is nice but not spectacular. In fact, Google started their presentations with a question “What if smartphones were smarter and simpler?” Which makes the Pixel 2 phones a blend between hardware, software and artificial intelligence.

Pixel 2 XL features a 6-inch POLED (slightly curved on both edges) display with Quad HD+ screen resolution (1,440 x 2,880 px), packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 CPU, has 4GB of RAM 64/128 GB of built-in storage (no microSD card slot), a 3,520 mAh with fast charging technology (up to 7 hours of usage in 15 minutes charge time according to Google) and a 12.2MP camera at the back with OIS+EIS (both working together through a software based on A.I.), laser autofocus, phase detection and f/1.8 aperture which makes it a great camera in low light conditions as well. Google brags about scoring unprecedented 98 points in DxOMark benchmark. At the front there is an 8MP selfie snapper with fixed autofocus and f/2.4 aperture.

Pixel 2 is smaller in size as you might have guessed it featuring a 5-inch AMOLED display with Full HD (1,920 x 1,080p) screen resolution. Although, it is not an edge-to-edge display, Google says that it has cinematic looks with deep dark black and it is protected by a sheet of Gorilla Glass 5 (so is the larger Pixel 2 XL). The Pixel 2 comes with a 2,700 mAh battery.

Both phones have Bleutooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB-C port, stereo front-facing speakers, a finger print sensor at the back and a metal housing.

Google has already started selling the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL in US, UK, Germany and Australia starting at 800 Euros / £629 for the 64GB Pixel 2 model, 940 Euros / £800 the 64GB Pixel 2 XL.