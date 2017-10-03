HMD Global’s Nokia phones to receive software update to Android P in 2018

In a press event held on Sunday, September 29 in Philippines for the launch of Nokia 8, an HMD Global exec in response to local press questions regarding software updates said on stage (fast forward the video to 40 min 30 seconds) that not only will they upgrade the entire 2017 Nokia smartphone series to Android 8.0 Oreo, but they also made the promise to upgrade all of them (including the low-entry Nokia 3 phone) to … wait for it… Android P (build Google will probably officially introduce in the first quarter of 2018, it is not official yet), when that specific version (regardless of its flavour) will be out in the fall of 2018.

So, no matter if you’ll own a high-end Nokia smartphone or a low budget model, HMD Global commits on to delivering software updates to the latest version of Android on all of their Android-powered devices starting with the first model, Nokia 6, which marked the return of the Finnish brand on to the smartphone segment.

HMD Global seems to be listening to customers problems when it comes to software updates, something that many mobile makers struggle to do even in 2017, and on top of that HMD Global they are starting to deliver on their promises, too.

In addition, Chief Technology Officer at HMD Global, Nikko Jaakkola, also confirmed that they will be unlocking the boot loader of all of their Nokia phones (well, sort of), in a tweet reply to NokiaPowerUser Blog on Twitter.

Excited about the prospect of two-year software updates and boot loader unlocking possibility?

source