Google Pixel 2 smartphones specs allegedly outed

Next week Google Inc will be announcing the all new Pixel 2 smartphones in a press event which will mark a few premieres in the mobile industry, that if the rumours have the facts straight in terms of specs.

Google Pixel 2 smartphones specs?

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are rumoured to feature an eSIM slot (ye, that new technology which allows one to keep the sim inside while migrating onto another telecom network), stereo speakers (something most manufacturers refuse to include in their high-end smartphones), Snapdragon 835 CPU, IP67 certification (water and dust resistance) and EdgeSense technology (pressure sensors on both left/right sides of the phone, even on the LG-made variant apparently) we’ve seen on HTC’s U11.

In addition, Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will include 2,700 mAh / 3.520 mAh non-removable batteries, Full HD / Quad HD+ with 18:9 aspect ratio.

Both phones will run Android Oreo out of the box and the rumour has it that Google will ship a pair of USB-C compatible headphones, as the 3.5mm headphone jack has been dropped.

Beside Pixel 2 smartphones, Google is also expected to introduce a brand new Daydream VR headset, new Google Home hub and more gadgets on Wednesday, October 4.