Earlier this year Twitter Inc introduced Twitter Lite, a new mobile web experience intended to minimize data usage in those parts of the world where people have to face slow mobile networks, expensive data plans, or the lack of internal storage on smartphones or tablets.

Twitter Lite Android App now available on Google Play store

Up until recently people across the globe had access to Twitter Lite through mobile browsers by loading mobile.twitter.com, but as of this week Twitter Inc has released an Android application, a lite version of the Twitter app which takes under 3MB storage on Android 5.0 running devices or a newer version of Android. The catch? It isnt available to everyone yet (only to Philipines) and it isn’t compatible with some smartphones either.

Optimized for speed, Twitter Lite has up to 30% faster launch times as well as quicker navigation throughout Twitter. Besides, Twitter Lite offers of all the key features that Twitter has: Timeline, Tweets, Direct Messages, Trends, Profiles, Media uploads, Notifications even and more.

Twitter Inc created this much-needed mobile experience in close partnership with Google, for a world where smartphone adoption grew to 3.8 billion connections by the end of 2016, while 45% of all mobile connections are still on slower 2G networks.

The app can be Downladed from the Google Play store, but please not that it may not be yet available in your region or for your Android device.

