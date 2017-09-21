Made by Google hardware division adds HTC’s people in new deal

Google Inc and HTC announced a deal which will allow Google to add new talent from HTC to their hardware division team. Most of these people are already working with Google on Pixel smartphones.

Made by Google hardware division brings new talent from HTC in new deal agreement:

““HTC has been a longtime partner of Google and has created some of the most beautiful, premium devices on the market. We’re excited and can’t wait to welcome members of the HTC team who will be joining Google to fuel further innovation and future product development in consumer hardware. These future fellow Googlers are amazing folks we’ve already been working with closely on the Pixel smartphone line, and we’re excited to see what we can do together as one team. The deal also includes a non-exclusive license for HTC intellectual property”said Rick Osterloh, Senior Vice President of Hardware at Google. “As a pioneer of the smartphone market, we are very proud of our history of innovation. Our unmatched smartphone value chain, including our IP portfolio, and world-class talent and system integration capabilities, have supported Google in bolstering the Android market. This agreement is a brilliant next step in our longstanding partnership, enabling Google to supercharge their hardware business while ensuring continued innovation within our HTC smartphone and VIVE virtual reality businesses. We believe HTC is well positioned to maintain our rich legacy of innovation and realize the potential of a new generation of connected products and services,” said Cher Wang, Chairwoman and CEO of HTC.

The signed deal worth 1.1 billion dollars in cash also include a non-exclusive license for HTC’s intellectual property, something we’ve seen Google do in the past when the tech giant bought Motorola to add all those patents to its portfolio in order to protect Android against lawsuits from Apple and Samsung.

Rick Osterloh’s hardware division at Google is currently developing Made by Google, including Pixel smartphones, Google Home, Google Wifi, Daydream View and Chromecast Ultra, and there is more to come on October 4, when Google is expected to unleash a second generation wave of such smart gadgets.

The deal is expected to get all the necessary approvals by the end of the first quarter of 2018.