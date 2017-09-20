Meizu M6 smartphone announced with 5.2″ display & affordable price

As it was already expected the Meizu M6 smartphone went official this morning in Asia, but it’s not a power house by any means, in fact it is a mediocre Android device at best.

Meizu M6 smartphone announced

Equipped with MediaTek’s octa-core MT6750 processor clocked at 1.5GHz and Mali-T860 GPU, Meizu M6 features a 5.2-inch display with 720p HD screen resolution. The handset measures 8.3mm in thickness, weighs in at 143 grams, and it comes in variants with 2 or 3 GB of RAM and with 16 or 32 GB of internal storage.

In addition, M6 packs a 3,070 mAh battery to last you throughout the day, 13MP camera at the back (ƒ / 2.2 Aperture) with an 8MP at the front (ƒ / 2.0 aperture), Wi-Fi 802.11a / b / g / n, Bluetooth 4.1, and it runs an Android Nougat based custom ROM called Flyme 6.0 OS. The device can be unlocked via a fingerprint sensor in 0.2 seconds.

Meizu M6 will be available as of September 25 in Frosted Black, Champagne Gold, Moonlight Silver and Electric Light Blue colours starting at a little over £75 (about 90 Euros).

