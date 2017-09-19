Pixel 2 XL Just Black and White variants shown off in press renders

Google Inc will hold a press event on October 4, where the entire Android universe expects it to launch the 2017 Pixel smartphones duo running Oreo, namely Pixel 2 (likely manufactured by HTC) and Pixel 2 XL (by LG Electronics).

Pixel 2 XL Just Black and White renders

While there is still more than 2 weeks until the most-anticipated Android 8.0 powered smartphones get officially unveiled, folks at DroidLife came into possession of a couple of press renders which portray the larger model in White with Black glass at the back (lets call it Panda with an Orange/Pink-ish Power button maybe?) and ‘Just Black’ (Black Panther pun intended) which is more of a Grey matte model with the same Black glass surrounding the Camera and its LED Flash at the back.

The 64GB models will cost $850, while the 128GB Pixel 2 XL’s will cost up to $950 in the United States of America. Customers there will also have the option to get them subsidized through local carriers on a $35.38 / month (over 2 years) plan, with the 128GB version jumping to $39.54 / month. Expect similar subsidized deals in the United Kingdom from carriers like Three or O2.

Both phones will reportedly feature Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon chipset, at least 4GB of RAM and better performing in low-light conditions Camera with OIS.

Europeans will be able to purchase it online through Google’s Play store too, but only in key markets.