Nokia 9 flagship smartphone allegedly shown in renders

The 2017 Nokia smartphone series produced by HMD Global already has a what is considered a flagship device in Nokia 8, but the rumour has it that the company behind the Finnish brand revival will announce this year another flagship phone, namely Nokia 9.

Nokia 9 flagship smartphone shown in pictures?

Now, some alleged Nokia 9 renders have been making the rounds on social networks such as Baidu and Twitter this week portraying a device made of glass (front and back) with metal frame, and a dual camera setup at the back (monochrome and RGB sensors) where we also see its finger print sensor. Because the finger print sensor is at the back, Nokia 9 might come equipped with a 5.3 or a 5.5-inch AMOLED panel at the front with reduced chin and forehead, design which will make it look better than the current Nokia 8 flagship phone.

Nokia 9 will likely integrate Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 CPU, as there is no way it could get still to come Snapdragon 845 chipset, and that is pretty much all there is about the hardware of alleged Nokia 9 handset.

The source of the renders we see above claim Nokia 9 will have cost around 750 Euros, when it will hit the shelves later this year.

source | source2