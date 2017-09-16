Android Oreo update for Motorola smartphones announced (entire list)

Now that Android 8.0 Oreo is official and Google announced its list of devices that will make the jump right-away to this build, mobile makers from all over the world are hard at work testing (not really) and optimizing the latest build from Google so that they can start rolling it out to some of their smartphones.

Android Oreo update for Motorola smartphones announced

Motorola is one of those smartphone makers who recently stormed the internets with an announcement regarding which of its phones will get the Oreo sweet treat, meaning that owners of the following handsets will enjoy sooner (as of this fall) or later running Android 8.0:

moto z

moto z Droid

moto z Force Droid

moto z Play

moto z Play Droid

moto z2 Play

moto z2 Force Edition

moto x4

moto g5

moto g5 Plus

moto g5s

moto g5s Plus

The new firmware is supposed to give users “faster speeds, longer battery life, split-screen capabilities, smart text selection, improved notifications, autofill framework for your trickiest of passwords, and of course, the all new Google Play Protect, helping to ensure none of your apps become compromised“.

For further developments and updates on Motorola software upgrades according to each country and carrier follow this link here.