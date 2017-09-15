Nokia 2 smartphone gets outed in retail images before announcement

HMD Global, the company that holds the license to produce and sell Android-powered Nokia smartphones has already released this year four smartphones: Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 and Nokia 8 (the flagship of the series), but it wont be stopping here according to Evan Blass, who tweeted the following retail images of what he says that it will be Nokia 2, the most affordable of the bunch in 2017.

At this point, there is little to none information about Nokia 2’s hardware specifications, but since it is a mediocre at best phone we can make an educated guess. It will probably feature a 4.7 to 5-inch HD display,Qualcomm will probably deliver the chipset that will sport a Snapdragon 200 or Snapdragon 400 series processor (unless they went with MediaTek on this cheap model), 1 or at most 2GB of RAM, expect 16GB internal storage (micro SD card slot probably included for memory expansion), a battery with at most 2.800 mAh capacity, 5 or 8MP maine camera and will probably run Oreo out of the box.

As for pricing and date of release, we expect HMD Global to make the announcement by the end of this month or in the first half of October, costing under 200 Euro.

We are thinking that the phone will hit the emerging markets in Africa, Middle East, maybe some parts of Asia and South America.

