Google Pixel 2 launch event scheduled for October 4?

Google Inc made a habit out of launching new Nexus / Pixel products during autumn, and it looks like this year wont be any different, as someone caught a billboard ad in Boston (US) that could potentially hint to Google’s next-generation Pixel smartphones date of release.

The billboard ad reads “Ask more of your phone“, it has Google’s ‘G’ branding on it, and it specifies a date which is October 4. Now this date might mean that Google will be holding a press event next month on that day, but it could also mean that it is the day when Pixel 2 will go on sale in the United States of America. If it is the latter, then we should expect a Google event being schedule for late September, in the sunny California.

Google Pixel 2 will likely feature an IPS LCD display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 CPU, 4GB of RAM, 32 and up to 128 GB of internal storage, a 12MP camera sensor at the back with an 8MP camera at the front, and it will run as expected the newest Android O build.

Google is expected to launch two new Pixel smartphones in the following weeks, both running Android 8.0 Oreo, to compete with the likes of Apple iPhone X.

Are you excited about the prospect of Google Pixel 2 phones coming out this early?

