U11 Life is HTC’s Android One phone with stock Oreo, for Google

It appears that HTC will be announcing a new smartphone soon in collaboration with Google Inc, and under their Android One project umbrella.

HTC U11 Life powered by Android Oreo, to launch soon as an Android One device

The new device code-named “Ocean Life” will probably go official in October 2017 as HTC U11 Life (part of the 2017 U series which includes the flagship smartphone U11) running stock Android 8.0 Oreo with HTC Sense 9.0 on top of it, but it will be stripped off of most HTC native apps.

The source of the rumour (*which was pretty accurate in the past) says that it will retain however software functions and apps such as EdgeSense, USonic, Zoe and HTC Camera.

Details regarding the hardware of the upcoming U11 Life are unknown at this time, but we should expect a mid-range chipset like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, maybe 3GB of RAM and a 2,800 to 3,300 mAh battery.

The exciting news about this alleged device launch is that HTC fans might get a cool new phone positioned at much lower price tag than U11 flagship phone, and on top of that, it will run stock Android Oreo all while retaining design queues and features from HTC’s 2017 flagship smartphone.

source