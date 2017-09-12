Mi Note 3 goes official as the bigger brother of Xiaomi Mi 6

In a press event held yesterday morning in Beijing, China, where Xiaomi introduced the bezel-less Mi Mix 2 smartphone packing interesting features and hardware, the Chinese mobile maker also announced the bigger brother of the Mi 6 dubbed Mi Note 3.

Mi Note 3 goes official

Xiaomi Mi Note 3 feature 5.5-inch display, it is equipped with Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 660 chipset, 6GB of RAM, 64 / 128 GB ROM (internal storage) and a 3,500 mAh non-removable battery inside the all glass housing.

Mi Note 3 feature two front facing stereo speakers, a dual camera at the back with 12MP + 12MP which include optical image stabilization on 4-axes and 2x optical zoom, while at the front sits a 16MP camera with A.I. based Beauty Face software.

In addition, Mi Note 3 comes with NFC, USB-C connectivity, a fingerprint sensor and a Face unlock feature.

Xiaomi will sell the Mi Note 3 starting at 320 Euro (black variant), and it can go up to 380 Euro (for the blue variant).

