Xiaomi announces Mi Mix 2 with ceramic body & Snapdragon 835

In a press event held earlier this morning in Beijing, China, Xiaomi introduced a couple of new smartphones including the second generation Mi Mix smartphone with bezel-less display that is more or less a larger Xiaomi Mi 6 smartphone.

Xiaomi announces Mi Mix 2

The new Mi Mix 2 model packs a slightly smaller display at only 5.99-inch (6.4″ on the first generation model) and 12% smaller chin, it has Full HD+ screen resolution (2,160 x 1,080p) and 18:9 aspect ratio making it easier to handle in one hand than its predecessor.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 and will come in 6GB RAM + 64 / 128 / 256 GB ROM (internal storage) variants, as well as in 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM special edition all wrapped in a unibody ceramic design with an aluminium metal frame.

At the back there is a dual camera with 12MP Sony IMX386 sensors and optical image stabilization on four axes, while at the front sits a 5MP camera.

Running MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat, the Mi Mix 2 packs a 3,400 mAh battery underneath its ceramic build with Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging technology.

The starting selling price is 420 Euro for the 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM model and it can go up to 700 Euro for the special edition with 8GB of RAM + 128GB of ROM available in both Black or White colour.

source