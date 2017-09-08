WhatsApp adds Picture in Picture feature

Android 8.0 Oreo’s native picture-in-picture video calling feature

In mid-summer WhatsApp announced that it is beta testing a picture-in-picture feature for its video calling section of the app, a feature that is now included by default in the latest version of WhatsApp Android application, but only available to users who own a device running Android 8.0 Oreo.

As you might remember from Google’s last month Oreo announcement, the new Android build has the PiP feature included as a native feature of the OS allowing users to video chat with friends, work colleagues or family while they are busy tapping their screens.

The thing is that even if you upgrade the Android version of the WhatsApp app to the latest version, which is available now at Google Play store, you wont be able to use this feature unless you have a device that already runs Android 8.0.

