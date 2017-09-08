This week Google extended its Android One partnership with eastern mobile makers by adding Xiaomi to its list. And with it comes Xiaomi Mi A1 smartphone, a well hardware balanced device that runs surprisingly (maybe) stock Android instead of Xiaomi’s own MIUI custom ROM.

Android One powered Xiaomi Mi A1 goes official

Xiaomi Mi A1 has a beautifully crafted all-metal but slick body, features a 5.5-inch LCD display with Full HD screen resolution, it is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 processor, comes with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of ROM (Internal storage) and a 3,080 mAh battery.

In addition, Xiaomi Mi A1 packs a dual camera setup at the back just like Xiaomi’s 2017 flagship device, the Mi 6, with dual tone LED Flash and 2X optical zoom.

The Chinese manufacturer will start selling the Android One powered Xiaomi Mi A1 on September 12 for a recommanded price tag of 200 Euros. Mi A1 will be available in Black, Gold and Pink colours in many emerging markets.

source | photo credit: c.mi.com